Finance inspired React-Native theme compiled with Sketch and Photoshop

You should be able to combine these components to create almost any desired screen and maintain a clean and consistent look across the app.
let's start
Overview
We're glad to present you a component-based mobile UI kit that should help you design your next mobile app. You should be able to combine these components to create almost any desired screen and maintain a clean and consistent look across the app.DEMO
components
Contents
Included in this kit are 12 pre made mobile iOS screen templates, card components, navigation bars, tool bars, Status bars, chart components, text fields, sliders, buttons, table views, list views, and tab bars.
sketck
Elements
All elements are designed in Sketch. We're currently working hard converting the Sketch files to Photoshop and our developers are already in an advanced state delivering to you a React Native library based on the Bucks UI Kit.
list of
Highlights
12 Mobile IOS screens in 3 colors.
Buttons & table views
Text fields & various sliders
List views, tab bars and more!
React native code
Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
bucks ui
Compatibility
Compatible with Sketch and Photoshop.
React-native theme is also included.
It works with Android and iOS.
Mobile
Compatible with all mobile devices
Desktop
You can also view the demo project on your desktop
Files
All the files of this project are organised and easy to understand
Fast
It's super fast to get it started and develop. We use Expo XDE.
Edit
Modify any section in the codebase and use our preview app for layout.
Settings
All the settings in this project are highly customisable
Login page
Three login pages
to choose from
Second login page
Login page with social buttons
Third login page
That has a lot of space for a logo
Dashboard
Easy to use tabs,
chart and cards
Wallet page
Simple and elegant
wallet information
Menu
Menu layout for
easy navigation
Settings
Adjustable settings
depending on what you need
Add Transaction
Easy way to
organize transactions
Calculator page
Keep track of your
expenses and income
Add Categories
Add categories for
every transaction
Transaction Date
View your transactions
in the agenda
Categories
Search the list
of categories
font
Typography
Typography also has an important role as a layout component with a powerful effect on the density and complexity of the design, and on the user’s experience of that design.
elements
Sliders
Add sliders to your project in a simple way and style them however you like.
© Copyright 2018. All rights reserved