Finance inspired React-Native theme compiled with Sketch and Photoshop

You should be able to combine these components to create almost any desired screen and maintain a clean and consistent look across the app.

Overview

Contents

Included in this kit are 12 pre made mobile iOS screen templates, card components, navigation bars, tool bars, Status bars, chart components, text fields, sliders, buttons, table views, list views, and tab bars.

Elements

All elements are designed in Sketch. We're currently working hard converting the Sketch files to Photoshop and our developers are already in an advanced state delivering to you a React Native library based on the Bucks UI Kit.

Highlights

12 Mobile IOS screens in 3 colors.

Buttons & table views

Text fields & various sliders

List views, tab bars and more!

React native code

Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

Compatible with Sketch and Photoshop.
React-native theme is also included.
It works with Android and iOS.

Compatible with all mobile devices

You can also view the demo project on your desktop

All the files of this project are organised and easy to understand

It's super fast to get it started and develop. We use Expo XDE.

Modify any section in the codebase and use our preview app for layout.

All the settings in this project are highly customisable

Typography

Typography also has an important role as a layout component with a powerful effect on the density and complexity of the design, and on the user’s experience of that design.

Sliders

Add sliders to your project in a simple way and style them however you like.

EpicCoders

We create great applications with beautiful design

